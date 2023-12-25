Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $424.10 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.69 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

