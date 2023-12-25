McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.70. 1,700,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.