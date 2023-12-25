MDxHealth Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 29th (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

MDxHealth Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 217.38% and a negative net margin of 78.05%. The business had revenue of $19.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDXH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MDxHealth from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth $1,944,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

