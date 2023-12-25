Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,029,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

