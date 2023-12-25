Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 528 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,662. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.