Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.79. 1,669,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

