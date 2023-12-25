Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 468,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,555. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

