Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $863,790.86 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00006085 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $58.72 million and $863,790.86 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,789,110 coins and its circulating supply is 22,114,611 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,782,840 with 22,112,291 in circulation. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

