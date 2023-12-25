Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

