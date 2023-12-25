MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) versus Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Head to Head Analysis

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -0.50% 9.34% 1.90% Independence Realty Trust 8.67% 1.54% 0.87%

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MFA Financial pays out -368.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $122.77 million 9.74 -$231.58 million ($0.38) -30.87 Independence Realty Trust $656.74 million 5.22 $117.25 million $0.26 58.65

This table compares MFA Financial and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MFA Financial and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Independence Realty Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38

MFA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Independence Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.