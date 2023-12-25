Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $97.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $87.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.