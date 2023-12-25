Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $661,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $51.94. 1,946,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

