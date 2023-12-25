Midwest Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.49. 628,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

