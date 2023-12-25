Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,342 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.48. 29,244,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,673,314. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

