Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.