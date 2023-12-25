My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $500,689.01 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002911 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004737 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

