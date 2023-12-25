Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Acquires 2,516 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 297,844 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.