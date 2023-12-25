Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Acquires 5,384 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,839,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,644,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. 908,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,875. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

