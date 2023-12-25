Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.0% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903,980 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,393,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 266,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $90.27.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

