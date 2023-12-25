Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

