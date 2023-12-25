Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Sells 426 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $52.44. 311,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,416. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.