nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $281,967. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

