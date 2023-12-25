Neo Price Tops $14.66 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $14.66 or 0.00033745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $92.93 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

