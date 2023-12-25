New Hampshire Trust Acquires 1,356 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $82.99. 1,285,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

