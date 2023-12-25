New Hampshire Trust Acquires 2,070 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,764,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

