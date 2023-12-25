New Hampshire Trust Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.10. 1,759,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.69 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

