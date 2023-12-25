New Hampshire Trust Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

