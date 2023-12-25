New Hampshire Trust Invests $294,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. 5,749,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

