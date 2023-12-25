Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,694 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.28. 4,089,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

