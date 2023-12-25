Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,748. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

