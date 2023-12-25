Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,304.35. 104,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,014.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.