Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $613,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.80. 2,937,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 894,646 shares of company stock worth $122,517,332. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

