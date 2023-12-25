Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $709,000 Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. 1,243,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.59.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.