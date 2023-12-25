Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $797,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. 3,099,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,000. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

