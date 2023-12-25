Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,600. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

