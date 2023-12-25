Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 11,437 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 295,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 741,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,583. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.