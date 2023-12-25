Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Adobe stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.03. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.