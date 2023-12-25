Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

