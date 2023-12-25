Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,782 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.27. 7,176,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $166.66 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

