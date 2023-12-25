Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $206.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.43.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.98 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $306,755.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,856,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,330 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

