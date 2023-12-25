NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 2,251,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

