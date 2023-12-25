NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.84 or 1.00052221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00150849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003624 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

