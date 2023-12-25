O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 1,305.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.76. 936,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Credit Suisse Group cut O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

