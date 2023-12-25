Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities cut Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

OLA stock opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2290076 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Corporate insiders own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

