Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $118,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.68. 365,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.