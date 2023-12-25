PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.99 on Thursday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PCTEL during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

