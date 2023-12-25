PegNet Price Hits $0.0371 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $82.66 million and $376.85 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.03899597 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $441.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

