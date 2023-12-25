Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

