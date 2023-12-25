Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,849. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

