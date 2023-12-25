Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,680. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

